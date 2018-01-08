Al-Rawi: Hope not lost

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday expressed grief over the murders of Morvant Laventille Secondary School student Joshua Andrews and taxi driver Devon Hernandez. He reiterated the sentiments of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying, despite the tragic nature of the crime, hope was not lost. He commended police officers for their response time.

“Needless to say, what took place was a tragedy, but the responsiveness of the police was not lost on me, based on the information I have. This speaks to the issue of disrupting gang activities through appropriate legislation, which would see the arrest and conviction of persons for being in a gang and not just the possession of a firearm as some commentators have suggested.”

He said the focus in such matters should be disrupting gang activity through the use of appropriate legislation, which he said would enhance the capacities of law enforcement in the fight against crime.

“I have heard commentators ask, why can’t we simply arrest criminals for firearm offences, but its very different to arrest someone on the basis of gang activity than to arrest them for the possession of a firearm.”

Asked if the Opposition’s cooperation on the appointment of a new President would auger well for the reintroduction of anti-gang legislation before Cabinet, Al-Rawi said he could only wait and watch as government seeks to have the bill passed again.