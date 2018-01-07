Woman’s mutilated body found in Trincity

Investigations are continuing into the discover, on the weekend, of the badly decomposed body of an unidentified woman found over the weekend near the Orange Grove Industrial Estate in Trincity.

According to reports, the woman’s body was discovered at about 2.30 pm on Saturday, by a worker at the estate who was investigating the source of a foul stench and came across the body in a grassy area just outside the compound.

Newsday understands, the body which was in an advanced state of decomposition was clad only in an underwear and both hands and feet were missing.

The body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Police sources said that while they have to await an autopsy to ascertain cause of death, foul play is suspected owing to the fact that the woman’s hands and feet appeared to have been chopped off and there are marks of violence to the face.