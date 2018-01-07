Unhappy on St James St

THE EDITOR: You cannot please everybody with what decisions you make. Business in the St James Street, San Fernando area has diminished since the removal of the maxi-taxi stand.

Businessman Andy Willougbhy of Willougbhy’s travel has brought that issue to this writer saying the pedestrian traffic in the area has diminished sales for the tenants at Ritz Mall at the corner of St James and Penitence Streets, San Fernando.

Also, other business have been affected. Traffic on St James street has eased immensely, but it has channelled traffic onto High Street. Maxi taxi drivers are also complaining of difficulties exiting the Marabella to Chaguanas stand, from Short Street onto the heavy traffic on High Street to ply their route.

Also, commuters who have to drop off at the top of St James Street are inconvenienced to travel or walk to the bus terminal at Kings Wharf for transport to other destinations.

I hope this letter will draw the attention of San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.

AZAL BAKSH, Marabella