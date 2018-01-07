Trini, 78, dies in Tobago crash

Fitzroy Colthurst, 78, of Trinidad, succumbed to injuries on Friday night sustained after he was hit by a car in on Milford Road, Scarborough, near Bar Code earlier in the evening.

Reports are that Colthurst was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by the car and thrown into the air, landing on the vehicle’s windscreen before falling on the road. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital and but succumbed to his injuries.

One man, of Sou Sou Lands, driving a K9 Security Methods company AD wagon, the vehicle involved in the accident, is being questioned by Scarborough police.

Members of the Lions Club of San Juan/Barataria in Trinidad took to social media to express their condolences on hearing of news of Colthurst’s demise in Tobago. One member posted, “we express our deep regrets and profound shock at the sudden death of our Lion, Fitzroy Francis Colthurst. We were very stunned to hear this news and still can’t believe that it really happened. During this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are always with the family.”

Colthurst is Tobago’s first road fatality for this year. Last year, the island recorded two road fatalities.