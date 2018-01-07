Singh: It’s no publicity stunt

NO GIMMICK: Southex CEO and Chutney Soca Monarch promoter George Singh.

SEETA PERSAD

Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) promoter George Singh yesterday denied that the cancellation and then abrupt about turn regarding staging the competition this year, was no publicity stunt.

Responding to claims by Chutney singer Nermal “Massive” Gosein that this was all a public relations stunt, Singh told Newsday, “It was the most difficult decision I had to make in my life, but I could not go forward with little or no sponsorship since government had moved to stop NLCB from supporting the CSM.”

At a news conference in San Fernando last Thursday, Singh stunned artistes and fans by saying the 2018 edition of the competition was cancelled because of a lack of funding from government. He revealed being offered $300,000 by the State and that this could not support a show of the magnitude of the CSM.

Gosein whose 2018 offering for the CSM, “Rowlee Mudda Count”, has provoked widespread criticism including from the PNM’s Women’s League, however claimed the whole idea of government withdrawing sponsorship was designed to victimise him for his song.

However, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, the line minister for the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), at a press conference following the cancellation of the CSM, said he had been given wrong information about the extent of funding by the NLCB and that the State will donate $1M to the CSM.

On the heels of Imbert’s announcement, Singh stated that he was willing to consider hosting the CSM as he was now in a better financial position to do so. Massive however called the move by Imbert as ridiculous, incredible and laughable. Yesterday, Singh said pulling CSM out of this year’s Carnival calendar was most difficult as more than 100 artistes had sent their CDs to be reviewed by the CSM committee.

“It was heart-breaking for me to actually call off this competition after running successful shows for the past 23 years,” Singh said, adding that although he was taken aback by Imbert’s claims of not knowing details regarding NLCB’s sponsorship, he welcomed the support from government.

“In order to do a national competition of this magnitude, promoters must depend on support from corporate sponsors and allocation from the government,” Singh said, adding that he cannot understand how anyone can see him cancelling the competition as PR stunt.

“I believe widespread comments by fans of CSM and comments by top Chutney artistes caused government to take another look at this event and to throw greater support to the CSM within quick time,” Singh said, noting there is a lot more that is needed to pull off the show and he is hopeful other sponsors will come on board within the next week.

Singh will hold a press conference today to officially launch CSM. At the press conference, it is expected that he will announce the names of 30 semi finalists, who will be vying for a place in the finals. The semi finals will come off on January 13 at the LIV Nightclub in Gulf View, La Romaine. The finals is due on January 27, at a venue yet to be determined.

Singh said low funding by the state has forced the event out of Skinner Park this year. “This major Carnival event will no longer be able to accommodate the cost related to having the show held at Skinner Park in San Fernando.” San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello was quoted as saying he will look into the matter of reducing the cost to rent Skinner Park for the CSM final.