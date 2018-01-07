Paula shows quality of Bishop’s women

Holy service: Justice Paula Mae Weekes, right, as a principal officer of the Anglican Church participates in the enthronment ceremony of Bishop Claude Berkley at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain on January 14, 2012. File photo by Rattan Jadoo

President of the Bishop Anstey High School alumnae association says the nomination of retired Court of Appeal judge and former student Paula Mae Weekes as President shows the quality of women the school produces.

The Old Hilarians’ Association president Shonda Moore told Sunday Newsday she was extremely elated when she heard the news live about Weekes’ nomination.

“Every Old Hilarian would be. It is very exhilarating.”

Moore said it means a lot that Weekes is the first woman selected and could be potentially the President.

“Just a woman as nominee for a girls’ school is a remarkable thing and as a Hilarian it is even more exciting and meaningful for the school.”

Moore said her nomination shows the type of women the school produces and she was extremely proud.

“Women of a certain quality. Cream of the crop.”

Moore, Old Hilarian Association president since 2014, said the school is known for producing women of stature, a certain independence and professionals. Some of the Old Hilarians (Bishop’s alumnae) include Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, late cultural icon Pat Bishop, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Sharon Rowley, Justice Monica Barnes, former Head of the Centre for Gender and Development Studies Professor Rhoda Reddock, and former financial services ombudsman and national awardee Judy Chang.

“A lot of women in positions of high stature in various roles,” Moore said.

She said for the current Bishop Anstey students it will give them a better idea of the women they can be and, knowing that potentially a Hilarian could be the President, they can live that dream even more.

Bishop Anstey principal Joanne Shurland also commented on Weekes’ nomination.

“All Hilarians are proud of our own,” she told Sunday Newsday.

“And we know that if successful she will do excellent job because of the kind of background she comes from, her integrity, and her service to the Anglican faith and the country as a whole.”

Weekes earned her LLB at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS), St Augustine and was called to the bar in 1982.

She served 11 years at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and then entered private practice in 1993. Weekes was a lecturer in ethics at the HWLS.

She also served as Chancellor of the Anglican Church, managing their finances. A Diego Martin resident, she is single and has no children. Weekes attended Bishop Anstey in the mid-1970s.

Moore said next Saturday they will be hosting Bishop’s annual All Inclusive Fete Cocktails Denim & Diamonds celebrating the anniversary of the school’s opening on January 13, 1921.