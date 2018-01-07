Paray highlights landslip

NIGHTMARE ROAD: A landslip in Agostini Village, Rio Claro has caused this section of the Naparima Mayaro Road to sink and warp, creating a hazard for both motorists and pedestrians.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray yesterday called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to state the date to begin work on a landslip located on the Naparima Mayaro Road in Agostini Village, Rio Claro.

Paray, in a press release, once again expressed grave concern with regard to the deplorable state the landslip as left the Naparima Mayaro Road in.

This matter, Paray said, has been ventilated on several occasions. Letters from the Office of the MP were dispatched to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister Sinanan and numerous media releases were also issued. Sinanan, Paray said, gave a commitment that infrastructural works were scheduled to begin in January and the Mayaro MP is calling on the Minister to indicate the date to commence work on this project and also to identify the designated contractor assigned to same.

The severity of the situation at this stage was amplified as homes within close proximity of the landslip which were initially threatened, are now on the verge of collapse due to foundations slipping as a result of erosion. The road condition has deteriorated and presently the roadway is almost impassable, especially for heavy equipment and other large vehicles.

Complaints are lodged on a daily basis as residents in and around the area are extremely disgusted, commuters and by extension taxi and maxi drivers are disenchanted, likewise, owners of heavy equipment and trucks are disgruntled by constant damage caused to their vehicles as a result of the dilapidated road condition.

Paray pleaded with the government to place priority on this project since it is the major artery in and out of the Galeota hub of energy resources.