Murder number 18

The decomposing body of a man found at Petersfield in Chaguanas on Saturday night has been identified as that of Nicholas ‘Johnnie’ Hoyte.

Hoyte, 29, of Montrose, Chaguanas is the 18th person murdered within the first seven days of this year. Shortly after 11 pm on Saturday, Chaguanas police received a report of a body with gunshot wounds being found.

A party of police officers from the Central Division and Homicide Bureau (Region III) visited the area where they saw the partially decomposed body with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said Hoyte had a long criminal record, having been charged with various offences such as firearm possession, robberies, house break-ins and larcenies.

Several of these cases are still pending in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court. An autopsy is expected to be performed today at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James. No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.