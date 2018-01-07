Joker’s tunes of choice
Songs by soca stars, calypsonians, and celebrated producers are among the selections of single pan bands for today’s Panorama preliminary judging in panyards in Pan Trinbago’s eastern division.
Hits by Road March winners Austin “Superblue” Lyons, Machel Montano, The Ultimate Rejects to calypso veterans Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, McCartha “Calypso Rose” Lewis and musicians Winsford “Joker” Devine and Pelham Goddard are among the play lists of the 20 bands.
Four bands have chosen Devine compositions sung by Timothy “The Baron” Watkins: Cocorite Road Pan Groovers (This Melody Sweet), Arima All Stars (This Melody Sweet), Pan Elites (Ah Feeling It), and Pan Steronetts (Say Say).
Judging begins at 2 pm, and when the rounds resume tomorrow, the start time will be 7 pm. Judging for South/Central and Tobago bands continue s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Single pan prelims
Today
1. Trinidad East Side Symphony, 10th Street, Barataria–Nah Do Dat
2. Platinum, Malick, Barataria–Soca Baptist
3. Pan Jammers, San Boucaud Road, Santa Cruz–Signal To Lara
4. Chord Masters, Laventille Road, Febeau Village–Stranger
5. San Juan All Stars, Saddle Road, San Juan,–Iron Man
6. San Juan East Side Symphony, Jerningham Street, Petit Bourg–Dis Party Is It
7. Curepe Polyphonics, Jackson & Agostini Streets, Curepe–Leave Me Alone
8. TT Prisons Service, Prisons Sport Club, Arouca–Doh Stop This Party
9. St Thomas Silver Stars, Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie–Single
10. Marsicans, Mausica Lands, Arima–Party Time Again
11. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove, Sanchez Street, Arima–Black Man Feelin to Party
12. Trinidad Nostalgic, De Gannes Street, Arima–By All Means
13. Pan On the Move, Upper De Gannes Street, Arima–Nah Do Dat
14. Cocorite Pan Groovers, Bellamy Street, Arima–This Melody Sweet
15. Arima All Stars, Malabar Road, Arima–This Melody Sweet
16. Pan Elites, Railway Road, Arima–Ah Feeling It
Tomorrow
17. Magic Notes Rebirth , Jai Ramkissoon Lands, Brazil Village–Pan In Danger
18 Pan Stereonetts, Cumuna Village, Toco–Say Say
19. Star Sapphire, Valencia Old Road, Valencia–Black Man Feeling To Party
20. East Phonics, Valencia Road, Valencia–Full Extreme
21. North Eastern All Stars, Nexar Avenue, Sangre Grande–Pan In Danger