Sunday 7 January 2018
Features

Joker’s tunes of choice

Marsicans defending single pan champions at the 2017 finals. Judges visit the band’s panyard in Arima today.

Songs by soca stars, calypsonians, and celebrated producers are among the selections of single pan bands for today’s Panorama preliminary judging in panyards in Pan Trinbago’s eastern division.

Hits by Road March winners Austin “Superblue” Lyons, Machel Montano, The Ultimate Rejects to calypso veterans Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, McCartha “Calypso Rose” Lewis and musicians Winsford “Joker” Devine and Pelham Goddard are among the play lists of the 20 bands.

Four bands have chosen Devine compositions sung by Timothy “The Baron” Watkins: Cocorite Road Pan Groovers (This Melody Sweet), Arima All Stars (This Melody Sweet), Pan Elites (Ah Feeling It), and Pan Steronetts (Say Say).

Judging begins at 2 pm, and when the rounds resume tomorrow, the start time will be 7 pm. Judging for South/Central and Tobago bands continue s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Single pan prelims

Today

1. Trinidad East Side Symphony, 10th Street, Barataria–Nah Do Dat

2. Platinum, Malick, Barataria–Soca Baptist

3. Pan Jammers, San Boucaud Road, Santa Cruz–Signal To Lara

4. Chord Masters, Laventille Road, Febeau Village–Stranger

5. San Juan All Stars, Saddle Road, San Juan,–Iron Man

6. San Juan East Side Symphony, Jerningham Street, Petit Bourg–Dis Party Is It

7. Curepe Polyphonics, Jackson & Agostini Streets, Curepe–Leave Me Alone

8. TT Prisons Service, Prisons Sport Club, Arouca–Doh Stop This Party

9. St Thomas Silver Stars, Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie–Single

10. Marsicans, Mausica Lands, Arima–Party Time Again

11. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove, Sanchez Street, Arima–Black Man Feelin to Party

12. Trinidad Nostalgic, De Gannes Street, Arima–By All Means

13. Pan On the Move, Upper De Gannes Street, Arima–Nah Do Dat

14. Cocorite Pan Groovers, Bellamy Street, Arima–This Melody Sweet

15. Arima All Stars, Malabar Road, Arima–This Melody Sweet

16. Pan Elites, Railway Road, Arima–Ah Feeling It

Tomorrow

17. Magic Notes Rebirth , Jai Ramkissoon Lands, Brazil Village–Pan In Danger

18 Pan Stereonetts, Cumuna Village, Toco–Say Say

19. Star Sapphire, Valencia Old Road, Valencia–Black Man Feeling To Party

20. East Phonics, Valencia Road, Valencia–Full Extreme

21. North Eastern All Stars, Nexar Avenue, Sangre Grande–Pan In Danger

