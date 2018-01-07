Family: Help us bring Richie’s body home

Richie Ramdass

SEETA PERSAD

Relatives of Richie Ramdass, 24, who was shot dead in St Lucia are pleading with the authorities to help them fly his body home.

Ramdass was one of two men killed on December 31 in a car along the St Jude Highway in Vieux-Fort, St Lucia. The other victim was Venezuelan Vincente Jose Mendoza Pacheco, 26. Royal St Lucian police have since held two St Lucians for the killings.

Ramdass’ brother, Ravi, 28, told Sunday Newsday, he would like Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses to help the family to bring the body back to Trinidad as they could not afford to do so.

“This was unexpected and with the current recession this country is experiencing, we are barely meeting our financial commitment on a monthly basis,” Ramdass said adding he would like to give his brother a good send-off but he does not have the money. He said he contacted Moses’ office on Friday but was told to send a written request.

The Ramdass family who live in Preysal, Couva is also asking for the public’s help.

Ravi said his mother, Nalinie Gopie, and grand-mother Gloria Birchand have fallen ill with grief. “There are no more tears that we can shed,” Ravi said, adding his brother was kind-hearted and would help anyone in need.

St Lucia News states the double murder is investigated by the Royal St Lucia Police Force. With a population of 100,000 St Lucia, recorded 31 homicides in 2016 and a record 52 in 2017.