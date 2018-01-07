Just In
Sunday 7 January 2018
Cricket

East Zone Screens U17 Cricketers

East Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board will stage screening sessions for their Under-17 players in preparation for the 2018 inter zone competitions.

The sessions will commence on Tuesday and continue on Thursday at Hardial Park from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Youngsters within the boundaries of the East Zone are asked to attend with a copy their birth certificate.

Participants must be Under 17 years of age on September 1, 2018.

East Zone official Kazim Mohammed has made a strong appeal to secondary schools within the boundaries to make their budding cricketers available for the important sessions.

For further information please contact Mohammed at 354-4688, or Vinood Maharaj at 473-1213.

