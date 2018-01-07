Change of approach

THE EDITOR: Have we all lost our marbles? By what authority will the Law Association of TT (LATT) question the Chief Justice (CJ)? Here is a suggestion for a method of proceeding.

(1) The LATT obtain sworn statements of wrong doing by the CJ. These should be sent to the Prime Minister who will be obliged to discard them or pass them on to the President.

(2) Here the action begins. The President then summons the CJ, informs him of the accusations, sets a deadline for the CJ to respond, and out of an abundance of caution, suspends him from his duties.

(3) Based on the CJ’s response the President will either reinstate him or initiate impeachment proceedings. If successfully impeached, the CJ has the right of appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. This suggestion may be wrong in law, but is proposed in view of the lunatic approach that the LATT seems to be committed to.

Lennie M Nimblett, St Ann’s