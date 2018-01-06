Pundit happy but asks, why no Hindu head of state

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj.

The proposed nomination of Justice Paula Mae Weekes as President was yesterday welcomed by Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, head of the Satya Anand Ashram, temple of Peace and Bliss, but he noted that TT has never had a Hindu head of state.

Hailing Weekes’ nomination, he said the Government must work in the interest of all people of the nation.

“Ms Weekes is a breath of fresh air in what has always been a male-dominated role. She brings a hope for a new face of the presidency, one that we as citizens can look to with anticipation.” Maharaj hoped Weekes will use the power or influence of her office to stem the tide of violence in homes, where so many women have fallen victim to domestic disputes. While Weekes is so far the only person suggested for nomination, the pundit was concerned over a non-Hindu dominance of major offices in TT.

“Without casting aspersions on the goodly Ms Weekes, I fear that the PNM (People’s National Movement) still cannot find a good Hindu for any high office,” he said.