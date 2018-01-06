Prisoner captured soon after jumping wall

Prisoner Chester Williams.

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

Chester Williams yesterday escaped from the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street, at about 10 am, but was captured 20 minutes later.

Williams, 30, was seen climbing the prison’s wall with a makeshift rope made of bedsheets.

He injured his left foot during his bid for freedom.

Under Supt Raul Hercules and acting ASP Anderson Pariman, CID and Guard and Emergency Branch police and prison officers captured Williams who was found hiding under a parked car on Pembroke Street. He was returned to the prison, where he will receive medical attention.

Williams was imprisoned for three and a half years for robbery and will be charged with attempting to escape legal custody. Investigations into his escape are ongoing.