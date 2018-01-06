Man’s wife learns of his murder on Facebook

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

Kylon Alexander, a 24-year-old D’Abadie resident, was shot dead at Carapo on Thursday.

His common-law wife Nathalia Dalrymple found out he was killed when she saw a Facebook post about it. Alexander was an orderly at the Arima Health Centre and was supposed to work a 10 pm shift. In an interview yesterday with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, Dalrymple said, “I really find it was getting late and he didn’t come back.” She said Alexander went out with a friend, unknown to her that evening, and never returned. She described him as “a humble individual who liked to rock back with his family. He also held onto his job good.”

Alexander was the father of a son who will be two at the end of January.