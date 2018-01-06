Lawrence gets ready for Corbin clash

WBC FecarBox champion Sheldon Lawrence, right, holds his son and trophy as coach Alric Johnson, left, and manager Boxu Potts, centre, look on during a recent title fight.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Sheldon Lawrence, the WBC FecarBox Light Heavyweight champion, will put his championship belt on the line on January 20 when he comes up against Guyana’s Shawn Corbin in Georgetown, Guyana.

Lawrence, 30, who hails from Siparia, will be contesting the most formidable opponent he has ever faced in the 42-year-old Corbin who has a record of 17 wins and five defeats.

Corbin, with 12 knockouts to his name, has learned his trade in Trinidad and Tobago, and holds a win over former WBC Cruiserweight champion Wayne Braithwaite of Guyana.

Promoter Boxu Potts, who has managed Corbin in the past, believes this will be a tough fight.

“We all know Sean Corbin, he is no stranger to us, he has given us lots of entertainment in Trinidad and Tobago. He’s a home-grown boxer, he worked right here under my watch,” Potts said.

“I’ve done a lot of fights with him so he’s no stranger to me, only difference is on this occasion I’d be in Sheldon’s corner. But I can say this, as I’ve said to Sheldon, this ain’t going to be no walk in the park, Sheldon must come with his A-game.”

This fight is expected to be critical for Lawrence’s career as it will open opportunities throughout the year to contest for more lucrative titles such as NABF Title, WBC International and Commonwealth Title en route to a WBC world title.

Potts said Lawrence, with a record of 10 wins and one defeat, has been training daily and is looking good during sparring sessions.

“Thus far he’s done a lot of extensive long distance running. We’ve cut back on that and we’re doing explosive work. He sparred this week with the Venezuelan boxers that are here and he did a nice piece of glove work with Kirt Sinnette last week Sunday. His hand speed and lateral movement have improved a lot and he’s looking better than he’s ever looked.”

Potts said his knowledge of Corbin will give his fighter the edge when they clash.

“Corbin is a very cunning fighter but Lawrence is younger and quicker than him.

If Lawrence goes what he’s told, it shouldn’t go past eight (rounds). I know what Corbin could bring to the table. He has power, he’s bigger and stronger than Lawrence, but with science that doesn’t mean anything. I know him at his A-game so I know what we have to do to get around that.”