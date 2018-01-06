Just In
Saturday 6 January 2018
Local

Fire destroys Cedros nurses’ quarters

United National Congress councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh yesterday renewed his call for a fire sub-station to be built in the rural seaside community after a fire destroyed the nurses’ quarters at St Marie Street, Bonasse village.

The fire threatened the nearby Cedros Health Centre, but fire officials said that building was saved. According to a fire report, at about 1 pm flames were seen billowing from the nurses’ quarters, which housed 12 nurses who work at the health centre.

A few nurses who were in the quarters at the time hurriedly gathered their belongings and fled. No one was injured.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Teelucksingh said when he heard about the fire he contacted the Point Fortin Fire Station, which is approximately 22 miles away, and a fire tender was sent, but firemen could not save the building.

Teelucksingh said, “I am not too sure what caused the fire.

“We have been making representation for a sub-station within the district of the security complex where the coast guard, police and immigration are located, because the distance is too far for firemen to arrive on time.”

