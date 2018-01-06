Courts All Sectors Netball League begins today

GEORGE BAPTISTE

Courts All Sectors Netball League will launch their 28th season at the Maloney Indoor Arena, Maloney, today.

The league has been forced to shift their action to Maloney due to repairs being done at their usual facility at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

There will be 24 teams contesting in the four divisions – the Premiership, Championship, Alternative, and Retro.

A march past of teams starts at 3 pm and will usher in the new season, at which Sports Minister Darryl Smith, TTOC president Brian Lewis and Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association president Dr Patricia Butcher have been invited to jointly take the salute.

Following the march past, there will be a series of opening day knock-out competitions.League president Brenda Prince announced all the league’s competitions, including the new Fast 5, will be contested but with a few variations in the knock-out due to time constraints.

Police will defend their Premiership, Fast 5 and Championship Division titles.

Action this season will take place at the Maloney facility and at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.