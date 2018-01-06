Brittle TT batting leaves match evenly poised

Imran Khan

Fifteen wickets fell on day two of the contest between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to leave the round eight Digicel Regional Four-Day match hanging in the balance at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Resuming the day on 36 for three in the first innings, the Leeward Islands were dismissed for 163 to hand the Red Force a lead of 59 runs. The Hurricanes fought back as the Red Force closed on 143 for eight in the second innings for a lead of 202 runs.

Leg-spinner Imran Khan and fast bowler Sheno Berridge led the way for TT and Leeward Islands respectively. Khan, one of the leading bowlers this season, grabbed a five-wicket haul to help dismiss the Hurricanes cheaply.

The Hurricanes started the day positively, progressing to 81 for three, before a moment of brilliance gave TT the momentum. Khary Pierre, fielding in the covers, took a diving catch to dismiss Devon Thomas for 13 to give Anderson Phillip the wicket.

Akeem Saunders’ positive knock of 49 off 57 deliveries came to an end when he was bowled by Khan to leave Hurricanes on 110 for five. Khan, with some help from left-arm spinner Pierre, sliced his way through the rest of the Hurricanes batsmen. Khan ended with figures of five for 25, while Pierre ended with two for 26 to bundle the Hurricanes out for 163.

Left-handed openers Amir Jangoo and Jeremy Solozano got TT off to a promising start with a 52-run first wicket partnership. Jangoo, who scored duck in the first innings, dominated the fast bowling pair of Mervin Mathew and Jeremiah Louis in the earlier stage of the innings. Solozano, who was willing to play the supporting role, helped push the Red Force lead past 100.

Jangoo’s aggression led to his demise as he was caught by Mathew off Berridge for 38. Jangoo faced 30 balls and helped himself to six fours and one six. Solozano was next to go when he was given leg-before for a painstaking 10 off 57 balls to leave TT on 55 for two.

Wickets started to fall regularly as TT were reduced to 89 for five.

A 30-run partnership between captain Denesh Ramdin and Steven Katwaroo pushed TT along, however, first innings heroes Berridge and Louis took three wickets between them to reduce the home team to 143 for eight at stumps.

The Leewards will be hoping the wrap up the TT innings as quickly as possible to begin their victory chase. The match continues today at 10 am.