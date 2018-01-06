Bravo at Chutney Brass

Cricketing star Dwayne Bravo and a few of his “Bollywood friends” will make a special appearance at this year’s Chutney Brass Festival. A release by the event’s promoters Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) said Bravo along with friends and a camera crew will be there.

The annual event is scheduled to take place on February 3 at Guaracara Park, Point-a-Pierre. Bands Dil-E-Nadan, Ravi B and Karma and KI and the band, among others, will lead the performers. Several DJs including Big Daddy’s Sounds, DJ Ana, DJ Greg and Big Rich will be perform between the live acts.

The release said, “When the Chutney Brass Festival (CBF) was introduced some 15 years ago some said it would not last, simply because Randy Glasgow Productions placed it up against the Caribbean Brass Festival, taking place on the same night of the massive fete, which was back then a signature event of Carnival having run for a couple decades.” Since the Caribbean Brass Festival’s end, Chutney Brass Festival, it said, has morphed “into an event of international repute that has over the years featured artistes from as far as India, South Asia and even top rock bands out of the United States as RGP sought to present an event that would prove entertaining for not only chutney music lovers, but those who appreciated chutney soca, soca and other genres, regional and international.”

Initially, the first Chutney Brass drew just over 4,000 people but now has an audience of over 17,000 people.

Although there will be bars offering premium drinks, patrons are invited to bring coolers with drinks in plastic bottles. There will be food stations with a wide assortment of cuisine - East Indian, Asian, European and more from which to choose.