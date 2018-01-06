Barrington Levy for PREStige 8 fete

Barrington Levy.

For the past seven years, the PREStige Past Students Foundation has given most of the profits from its all-inclusive Carnival fetes back to its alma mater, Presentation College, San Fernando.

However, this year, the foundation – working under the theme PREStige8 – is planning to expand its sphere of influence to the region. It will donate eight per cent of its profits to communities severely devastated by the recent natural disasters.

In keeping with its theme, several regional artistes are expected to perform at the fete on January 21 at the school at Carib Street, San Fernando. For the first time at the event, Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Barrington Levy will be performing. Some of his hits include Be Strong, Living Dangerously and Too Experience. Speaking at the media launch of PREStige8 at More Vino at Scott Street, San Fernando on Thursday, Past Students Foundation president Steven Samlalsingh said Levy, a Grammy nominee for Best Reggae Album, would be a crowd-pleaser for all age groups.

“We have artistes coming from Antigua, Jamaica and maybe Barbados in the mix too. The idea behind this is to recognise what happened in the region last year with the coming together of the people with the devastations,” Samlalsingh said.

He added: “In fact, we were on the ground in Trinidad, where we helped flood victims in the Penal-Debe area and even Santa Cruz. We want to put back some money into that effort, because some people are still suffering. So eight per cent of our surplus is go towards helping these people in regionally and locally.”

The headline act is Kes the Band, which features Kees Dieffenthaller, an alumnus of the school.

The opening band for Prestige8 is All Stars, featuring Blaxx, Tizzy, Drue and Teddyson John. Organisers promise patrons can also expect many surprise artistes. DJs include Chris Jedi, Nuphoric and Mazel the Sound Master.

As for the theme, the organisers say the number eight represents infinity and everything good in the universe which is infinite, such as love, supply, energy, and time. “In other words, eight represents complete and unending abundance without any lack.”

Traditionally the fete is held on the third Sunday before Carnival Sunday on what is known as PREStige Weekend.

Tickets cost $900.