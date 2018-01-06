A man of impeccable integrity

Pallbearers carry the body of the late veteran TT and international cricket umpire Clyde Cummerbatch following his funeral at the All Saints Anglican Church, Marli St, PoS yesterday.

Former cricket umpire Clyde Cumberbatch was remembered for his integrity, fearlessness and mentorship role he provided for a number of umpires at his funeral service at All Saints Anglican Church on Marli Street in Port of Spain, yesterday.

The 81-year-old Cumberbatch died last Saturday. The cricket official stood in 12 Tests, 26 One-Day Internationals and 63 First Class matches, and after his retirement was involved in the training and certification of local and regional umpires.

A packed church full of family, friends and members of the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the former umpire. Members of the cricket fraternity who attended were former TT youth captain Lester Cassimy, former TT cricketer Colin Murray and TT Cricket Board members Lalman Kowlessar and Patrick Rampersad.

Cumberbatch’s son Robert gave the eulogy, while they were multiple tributes including one from former national cricket captain Justice Prakash Moosai.

Reflecting on the life of Cumberbatch, Moosai said, “The man was a man of impeccable integrity and he did what he thought was right and honest. For that, Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies region owe him a lot because they were able to get someone who was so independent, full of integrity and (he was) impartial.”

Moosai said Cumberbatch was a figure of authority, but off the field he was friendly and outgoing.

Moosai fondly remembered a moment when he was batting for TT against Australia where Cumberbatch was officiating in 1984.

“On the fourth day the wicket was deteriorating and the left arm orthodox spinner from Australia (was bowling) and I got a little inside edge and the Australians went up (for a catch)…I took a while to lift my head up and I am telling myself, ‘I wonder if Clyde saw that inside edge.’ I took a long time to look up and I expected by the time I raised my head the hand would be up but he did not do that.”

Moosai, while laughing said, “In my view he was somewhat wicked. He waited until I looked up and then in his slow, deliberative style then he sent me out.”

Former umpire Peter Nero, speaking to Newsday after the funeral, said Cumberbatch was instrumental in his life.

Nero said, “He was a great mentor, a motivator and a great support. He was a pillar of steadfastness and everything else. He was really and truly someone who was really dear and personal to me.”

Nero added, “We communicated a lot, he helped a lot with my development as an umpire…it was indeed a great honour to know him and the knowledge and experience that he would have passed on to me.”

Nero is now a West Indies Cricket Board umpires coach and trainer and chairman of the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association Training and Examination Committee.

Paul Clarke, events and fixtures liaison for the Secondary Schools Cricket league, said he was a fearless umpire. “My fondest memories would have been the man who stood there fearlessly, and did what he had to do and that is why the north zone particularly revered him to the highest. In fact he was put into our hall of fame,” Clarke said.

Clarke said off the field Cumberbatch was a friendly person. “I knew him well. When we had our functions he would remain and lime, he was a person who was able to gather all the others after a function and have a nice little talk and it did not matter what topic it is.”