T&T Express resumes sailing

The T&T Express resumed the inter-island run from Scarborough to Port of Spain yesterday after developing electrical problems on Tuesday.

The vessel did not sail on Wednesday. It left Scarborough at 8.30 am yesterday, after departing Port of Spain at 2 pm. It will resume its normal schedule from today.

In the normal schedule the vessel leaves Scarborough at 6.30 am and Port of Spain at 2 pm.

The Port Authority and TT Inter-island Transportation Company in a release apologised for its failure to sail on Wednesday, saying it had developed electrical problems on its arrival in Scarborough, which prevented its timely berthing.

Repairs have now been completed.

The cargo vessel the MV Cabo Star will continue its daily schedule from Port of Spain at 2 pm and from Scarborough at 11 pm.