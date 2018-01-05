TT bowlers strike to even honours

Red Force all-rounder Tion Webster in action earlier this season.

A late fightback by the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes left the match evenly poised after day one of round eight in the Digicel Regional Four-Day tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Sheno Berridge and Jeremiah Louis took four wickets each to help the Hurricanes dismiss Red Force for 222, midway through the final session. Berridge finished with four for 72 from 17 overs, while Louis had figures of four for 45. The Hurricanes lost their advantage, however, in the final hour of play, closing on 36 for three.

Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin has spoken about his batsmen occupying the crease for long periods but his batsmen failed to take heed and none was able to push on and get a good score. Six of the TT batsmen got into the twenties or thirties but none of them could carry on to post a half century.

Some tidy fast bowling from Berridge and Louis certainly helped the Hurricanes bowling effort.

Two wickets by Berridge and one by Louis left the Red Force limping on 58 for three. Opener Amir Jangoo was dismissed for duck by Louis, while fellow opener Jeremy Solozano scored 37 and Yannic Cariah, returning to the team after being dropped, got 14.

Ramdin and Ewart Nicholson had a fourth wicket partnership of 50 but the pair fell in quick succession as the Red Force were reduced to 115 for five early in the second session. Nicholson was bowled by Mervin Mathew for 23, before Ramdin was caught in the covers by Devon Thomas for 26 to give Louis another scalp.

Steven Katwaroo, playing in his first match of the season, and Tion Webster, joined forces in an attacking partnership. Webster, back in the team after getting axed, dominated a 58-run partnership with Katwaroo.

Webster looked comfortable against Louis and Berridge, helping himself to boundaries against the pair. Katwaroo provided ample support until Berridge got the breakthrough. Katwaroo first survived when he edged a delivery between wicketkeeper Jahmah Hamilton and first slip. However, in the same over, Katwaroo was dismissed for 21 as he found the edge to give Hamilton the catch.

Imran Khan was dismissed for four, nicking a delivery from Berridge to Hamilton. TT slipped to 177 for eight as Webster was given out leg-before for 38, playing on the back foot to a short delivery. Webster struck seven fours in his 70-ball knock. The Red Force tail showed some resistance, led by Khary Pierre, as they pushed the total to 222 all out. Pierre was last out for an entertaining 29 off 46 balls which comprised four fours.

The Hurricanes lost control of the match as Daniel St Clair, Webster and Khan snatched one wicket each to leave the visitors on 36 for three and plenty to do today. Montcin Hodge was caught by Cariah off Webster for 11, West Indies opener Kieran Powell was bowled by St Clair for 15 and Keacy Carty was dismissed for duck by Khan.

The match continues at 10 am today.