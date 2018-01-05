Trade Ministry, USC talk entrepreneurship

The Trade Ministry is exploring collaboration with the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) to promote entrepreneurship and trade. A statement issued today by the ministry said Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister met with Dr. Raghavalu Ramella, Dean and Professor, School of Business, Entrepreneurship, Continuing/Professional Studies, USC at her office at Nicholas Towers in Port of Spain. The meeting sought to discuss the establishment of a Centre for Entrepreneurship and Trade to teach, coach and inspire future entrepreneurs.