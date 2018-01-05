Stakeholders consultation

The Ministry of National Security on Wednesday hosted the first in a series of stakeholder consultations on its new initiative, the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP).

NCPP is a “Whole of Government and Whole of Society Approach” to address and treat with crime, criminality and anti-social behaviour, through crime prevention initiatives and community empowerment.

The session was held at the National Security Ministry’s office in Port of Spain in collaboration with the Ministries of Rural Development and Local Government and Community Development, Culture and the Arts. The objective was to provide stakeholders with an intimate understanding of the programme and engender buy-in from the leaders and other key stakeholders of the various municipalities, boroughs and towns.

In addressing the meeting, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon encouraged the mayors, chairmen, CEOs, aldermen, councillors and municipal officers to contribute to the consultation process, sayingcrime prevention was everyone’s business.

He said, “No one entity can deal with crime and criminality and the time had come to eliminate the factory that creates the criminal mind.”

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein called on all municipalities to come on board and support the NCPP as the Government moves to create safer communities.