Reliving the glory days of Calypso Spektakula

David Rudder will perform at Calypso Spektakula Thru the Years.

During the 1980’s into the 1990’s upper Henry Street, Port of Spain came alive during the Carnival season from opening night of the Calypso Spektakula calypso tent at the Spektakula Forum.

People, from the regular working man to the wealthiest personality flocked to the venue’s doors to catch the premiere of what was then the most exciting tent on the calypso circuit and they packed the Forum every night throughout the season.

In 2018 Spektakula Promotions is relighting the flame of Calypso Spektakula on January 25 at the Centre of Excellence, January 26 at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts, January 27 at the Northern Academy of Performing Arts, and January 28 at Clifton Hill Beach Club. These shows will be a nostalgic journey revisiting the calypsoes of yesteryear and the 25-plus years of Calypso Spektakula.

On stage for Calypso Spektakula Thru the Years will be nine-time National Calypso Monarch Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, Daniel “Trinidad Rio” Brown, Donric “Funny” William­son, Morel “Luta” Peters and extempo calypsonian, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, 3canal, Timothy “Baron” Watkins, Willard “Relator” Harris, Rikki Jai, Neil “Iwer” George, Ronnie Mc Intosh, Tony Prescott, and from Barbados Rupert “Rupee” Clarke and Edwin Yearwood. Patrons will also be entertained by Nailah Blackman paying tribute to her grandfather Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman, and Chucky Gordon paying tribute to the Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco. The shows that will be hosted by Tommy Joseph and artistes will all be backed by Vincent Rivers and his band The Soca Unit.

Calypso Spektakula was the place where David Rudder launched his campaign to compete in the National Calypso Monarch competition, which he won in 1986 along with two other coveted titles, the National Road and National Calypso Young King titles, making him the first ever triple crown winner. Rudder remained at these Calypso Spektakula shows even as his international career took off. Rudder will be performing at the show delivering some of his hits through the years.