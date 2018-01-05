Rambachan dismayed that jurors must bring own lunches

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan has expressed “dismay” that jurors have been told to bring their own lunches while on jury duty.

In a statement yesterday, Rambachan commented on the request made by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine as vouchers to purchase food were no longer being accepted by suppliers.

“In my view the very basis of justice is being affected by the inability of Government to properly attend to the needs of citizens as they fulfil the interest of justice in this country,” Rambachan said.

“One is left to wonder how jurors are going to be affected psychologically and physically in their discharge of duty since the dispensation of justice is also affected by environmental conditions.”

Rambachan said the Attorney General had a responsibility to “make right this situation and to prevent at all cost any perception that justice could be compromised.”