Port Authority employee on fraud charges

CHARGED: Michael Fornillier

Michael Fornillier, 32, of Montrose, Chaguanas, was charged by PC Stephen Woodroofe of the Fraud Squad with 14 counts of fraud and appeared for his trial in the Port of Spain magistrates court yesterday. He was charged with nine counts of money laundering, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering fraudulent documents, and one count of larceny trick.

Fornillier, a clerical assistant at the Port Authority, was alleged to have pretended to be a supplier of foreign used and new vehicles, which he auctioned to four people, between May 5 and July 12, last year. He allegedly gained $209,300 from his acts of fraud.