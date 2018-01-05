Parliament returns Jan 12

The House of Representatives will hold its first sitting for the year on Friday next week from 1.30 pm.

The main item on the agenda is expected to be the continuation of debate on the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, Proceeds of Crime, Financial Intelligence Unit of TT (Customs and Exchange Control) Bill 2017. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi started debate on the bill on December 15 last year. At that sitting, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal made certain allegations about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, his wife Sharon and A&V Drilling and Workover Ltd. This is the lease operator at the centre of the fake oil scandal at state oil company Petrotrin.

Moonilal withdrew his statement, but the allegations were repeated by others on social media, and Rowley said his lawyers are looking into the matter.

The Prime Minister also indicated he could seek to respond to Moonilal’s claims in Parliament.

Exactly a week after this sitting, the Electoral College will convene to elect a President of the Republic.

Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with respective government and opposition teams, will meet today from 10 am at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s to discuss presidential nominees.

Today, the Human Rights, Equality and Diversity Joint Select Committee (JSC) holds a public hearing at Tower D from 10.30 am on issues related to single fathers.