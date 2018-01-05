Minshall launches today

Exodus and Callaloo will take a message to the world through pan and mas as veteran mas designer Peter Minshall returns again to the Carnival fray in collaboration with Exodus.

The decorated and award-winning Minshall will launch his 2018 mas The Eyes of God today at Kaiso Blues Cafe on Woodford Street, Newtown.

The event is termed Minshall Mas 2018…Soul Food Lime. Admission is free.

Minshall has teamed up with Ainsworth Mohammed and Republic Bank Exodus and will show off his elegant costumes on the road on Carnival Tuesday. An excited Mohammed said this is Minshall mas and Exodus is very happy to be associated with the designer.