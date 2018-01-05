Garcia: School indiscipline down

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Indiscipline and violence in the nation’s schools are decreasing. Education Minister Anthony Garcia expressed this view following a meeting with the new executive of the National Parents Teachers Association (NPTA) at the Education Tower in Port of Spain yesterday.

Garcia said both the ministry and the NPTA agreed that indiscipline and violence in schools have been on the decline for some time now.

Describing the meeting as cordial and productive, Garcia said several issues affecting the education sector were discussed yesterday.

Among them were repairs and an update of repairs on schools in different parts of the country, the ministry’s cell phone policy and the equitable distribution of resources.

Garcia said the NPTA agreed to work hand in hand with the ministry on all of these issues.

He was confident there would be another meeting between the ministry and the NPTA before the end of the school term.

The NPTA’s delegation was led by its new president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh. She was elected president in November.