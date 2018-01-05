FFOS wants regulation for fisherfolk

YVONNE WEBB

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is calling on government to pass safety regulations for fisherfolk that could save their lives at sea. FFOS corporate secretary Gary Aboud said that almost 20 years after the Fisheries Bill was written, it is yet to be passed. He said the organisation is extremely worried government has not passed the draft bill to ensure safety at sea, especially at times like these when rough seas warnings are in effect.

“There are rough seas warnings yet the Fisheries Bill which was written almost 20 years ago and where public consultations were completed since 2011, for unknown reasons the Bill has been left to gather dust, and public endangerment continues. He acknowledged that there may be bulletins aired on radio, but surmised not all may hear the warnings.

He said this bill would ensure more responsible and regulated conduct at sea especially at times like the present when there are rough seas bulletins. “There would be authorized certified captains, with mechanisms of reporting and information dissemination that would warn fishers (by what the united nation calls focal point leaders). For instance, we are not aware whether Matelot knows of the rough seas warnings. He said they requested government and the Fisheries Division that they should contact fisheries focal point leader/representatives in each community when emergency responses to are required for possible tsunamis and rough or high seas.

Aboud asked, “Why are they lingering.” He explained that rough seas are not the only life threatening danger faced as in the 1916 Fisheries Act which is still in use, there is no specific mandate for captain’s licenses, which is dangerous. “In other words, any person of any age whether three or 103, can captain any artisanal vessel at any place, at any time, at any speed, anyhow, whether drunk, blind, or in between. Can a child or a blind captain navigate rough seas by day or night,” Aboud asked.

Aboud said there is no regulatory regime to ensure safety at sea and to date estimate 20 percent of fishers cannot swim and they don’t even have life jackets or adequate water on board. There is still no stipulated regulation or policy for fishers that they report their whereabouts at sea or expected time of return and there is no regulation regarding portable water capacity for any vessel or any safety inspection for vessels or engines. Many vessels still go to sea without an adequate anchor, or with insufficient rope. Most vessels have no GPS, and often go to sea without even a cell phone.

“Without water and in the scorching sun, a fisher can dehydrate and die in two to three days. There must be some regulatory policy or capacity for fishers to carry water to sea as a safety relief if lost out at sea, and there is not. The Venezuelan doctor that came to Trinidad to buy medical supplies and who died from dehydration and not starvation on April 26, is a case in point.

On the return voyage the vessel stalled when it was engulfed by a sea of thick crude oil that spilled from Petrotrin Tank 70. With proper navigational training this doctor could have lived to save lives. Every year we lose fishermen from avoidable death. Often from simple errors that a seasoned captain was not in control and the boat turned over with a wave that was more than likely improperly navigated,” Aboud said.