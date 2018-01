Benjamin mum on meeting CJ

Ivor Archie

Attorney Ian Benjamin yesterday told Newsday that professionally he was clearly unable to offer any comment on reports he and his colleagues Ian Roach and Marcelle Ferdinand had met Chief Justice Ivor Archie at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday.

Reports are that the embattled Archie consulted this trio of counsel, in light of allegations of impropriety being levelled in the public arena against him.