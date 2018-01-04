Self imposed curfew as businessmen fear crime

Penal/Debe Chamber president Rampersad Sieuraj says escalating crime has frightened some businessmen so much that there is now a self-imposed curfew implemented by some within the business community.

“Crime continues to impact the business community and it is no longer possible to journey in the Penal Debe area probably after 6 pm and see any kind of commercial activity. Businesses have ceased to operate after 6.30 pm as businessmen have basically imposed a curfew on themselves. It’s no secret that every home right now is a jail where everybody is barricaded and behind burglar-proofing,” Sieuraj said. More in tomorrow's Newsday.