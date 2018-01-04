Chutney Soca Monarch show cancelled

George Singh

The Chutney Soca Monarch competition has been cancelled because of a cut in State sponsorship, the show's promoter George Singh announced this morning at a press conference.

Singh, the head of Southex Events Management Company said that allocations by the State for the competition was cut by as much as 90 per cent hence his decision to cancel the competition which was being eagerly anticipated in light of the fact that artiste Nermal "Massive" Gosein had thrown his hat into the ring to perform his controversial hit song, "Rowlee Mudda Count".