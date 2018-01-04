ACIL takes over Berger Paints Ltd
Berger Paints Trinidad Limited (Berger) has informed shareholders of a successful take-over bid by ANSA Coatings International Limited (ACIL).
In a notice to shareholders published in the newspapers, Berger said that, "subject to verification of validity of acceptances received", it has been advised by ACIL that Berger shareholders deposited approximately 692,277 Ordinary Shares.
This was in response to the offer and take-over bid dated November 1, 2017 as amended on December 6, 2017 which, together with ACIL's and its affiliates' existing shareholding in Berger, "represents approximately 94 per cent of the outstanding Ordinary Shares."