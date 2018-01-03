Three more dead…murder toll now 11

Central Division police are investigating three more murders in the Division. The latest is that of Anton Anslem who was shot dead at Lisas Gardens in Couva on Tuesday night.

Reports are that residents heard gunshots at 8.30 pm and later discovered Anslem’s body. When Newsday visited , residents were unwilling to speak on the incident.

Police are also investigating the death of Randy Nazim Meheboob who was among six people shot on Old Year’s night in Enterprise Chaguanas during a street party to ring in the New year. During the attack, two gunmen opened fire on a group of people who were liming on the streets. Brandon “Chinee” Khan, 25, died at the scene. Meheboob died at hospital.

And the third victim is Lutchman Singh, 66, of Longdenville who was shot at his home on Christmas eve. He died yesterday at noon while at hospital. Police sources said that the murder toll now stands at 11 so far. It was reported that a man’s body was found in Caura yesterday but up to press time, he remained unidentified and police could not state if his death as accidental, suicide or murder.

Also, reports reached our newsroom last night of three people being shot on the Eastern Main Road near the Tunapuna market but it was not known if any of them had died from their injuries as police were said to still be at the scene. One was shot in the hand, another in the leg and the third in the mouth, sources said.