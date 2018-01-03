Still no word on new CoP

With a murder figure already at seven for 2018, the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday remained mum on the appointment of a new Police Commissioner.

In October, PSC chairman Dr Marie Therese Gomes had said the most suitable candidate would be appointed by the end of 2017.

But three days into the new year, the country is still without a substantive Police Commissioner.

Asked how the review of the candidates was progressing, a PSC member would only say: “We are busy. We are busy.”

The member did not give a new time frame for appointing the new top cop.

Sources have told Newsday three candidates were shortlisted. They were acting CoP Stephen Williams; former national security minister Gary Griffith and president of the Police Social and Welfare Association, acting ASP Michael Seales.

The three were said to have gained top scores in phases one and two of the recruitment process.