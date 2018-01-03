Presbyterian Church’s $15M dream

BIG PLANS: From left, Lennox Sirjuesingh; Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Rt Rev Annabell Lalla-Ramkelewan and Simone Singh-Sagar at a news conference yesterday at the Synod’s office in San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

YVONNE WEBB

A radio and television station, to be housed in a modern $15 million administrative centre that is set for construction in Couva, is among the grand plans of the Presbyterian Church to commemorate 150 years since Canadian missionaries established roots locally.

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Rt Rev Annabell Lalla-Ramkelawan yesterday announced big plans and a year of celebrations starting with a special thanksgiving service at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church at 4 pm on January 7. Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is scheduled to attend on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Sports and cultural programmes, including a torch run (similar to the Olympic torch relay) and national volleyball competition, visits by a foreign delegation, an Easter parade featuring costumed biblical figures, and the launch of a Bhajan CD in celebration of the congregation’s East Indian ancestors, will also form part of the year-long celebrations.

At a news conference at the Synod’s church office at Paradise Pasture, San Fernando, Lalla-Ramkelawan made a public appeal for financial assistance to construct the three-storey building.

It already has planning approval and the sod-turning is scheduled for February with a completion date set for October.

Documents for contract bidding will go out at the end of the month.

“We have outgrown the space where we are.

“We are hoping to turn the sod in February at property we own in Balmain, Couva, opposite the Presbyterian Church.

I am making an appeal to the nation at large that to achieve this goal we need assistance financially. We need $15 million. Help us to make this dream come true,” Lalla-Ramkelawan pleaded.

The church, she said, “is well respected for her contribution to the social development of this nation. Amid the social struggles facing the nation at this present time, the PCTT seeks to be the beacon of hope and faithful to the call to love one another. This is where we are taking the future of the church.”

Chairman of the church’s sports and family day committee Lennox Sirjuesingh said even though corporate social responsibility is a modern concept, the church has practised this since its inception.