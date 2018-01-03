More problems on seabridge

There were more problems on the domestic seabridge yesterday as sailings of the fast ferry TT Express were cancelled. A statement issued by the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIITC) said the TT Express developed electrical problems on Tuesday which affected its berthing in Scarborough, Tobago.

TTIITC said repairs started on the vessel immediately and are still on-going.

The company said the public would be advised on the return to service of the TT Express. Up to press time, there was no word as to when the TT Express would resume its sailings. TTIITC said Caribbean Airlines (CAL) put on additional flights yesterday to allow affected passengers to get to Tobago.

In a separate statement, CAL said a total of 38,236 seats were provided on the domestic airbridge between December 20, 2017 to January 1.

CAL said the domestic airbridge is a significant part of its operations and it is given top priority. CAL said of the 38,236 seats provided, 33,050 were used. The airline operated 494 flights during this period and 12,419 people who did not hold confirmed bookings were accommodated

The sailings of the Cabo Star cargo vessel continued as scheduled.Last month, Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said a Cabinet appointed committee which is looking at procuring another passenger ferry for the domestic seabridge is hard at work.

He was optimistic that a decision would be made on another vessel very shortly.