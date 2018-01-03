Man charged with choking girlfriend

A Morvant man appeared yesterday in the San Fernando magistrates’ court charged with attempting to murder his girlfriend by choking her, and throwing kerosene on her.

The incident allegedly happened on October 26 last year at Palmyra Village, Naparima / Mayaro Road.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine read the charge to 27-year-old Miguel Collins that he attempted to murder 21-year-old Appyonia Paul.

He was not called upon to plead to the charge, which was laid indictably by Cpl Neckcheddy of the Ste Madeleine police station.

Collins pleaded for bail, but prosecutor Sgt Cleyon Seedan told Antoine Collins was arrested in Port of Spain on a warrant when he failed to attend court on another charge.

He said pending charges against Collins include two counts of sexual assault on a female.

Whilst on bail on those charges, Seedan added, Collins was charged with the attempted murder and, on that basis, bail should be denied.

Antoine remanded Collins into custody and advised him to apply to a judge in chambers for bail. He is to appear in the Port of Spain magistrates’ court today and on January 26 in the San Fernando court on the attempted murder charge.