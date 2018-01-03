Law Assoc to seek reply from CJ after Jan 9

Ivor Archie

The Law Association will seek a reply from Chief Justice Ivor Archie to allegations against him after its council meets on January 9, Law Association president Douglas Mendes, SC, says.

The association appointed a committee of senior counsel to investigate allegations of misconduct against Archie and advise whether Section 137 of the Constitution, which concerns the establishment of a tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against a chief justice, can be applied against Archie.

The committee submitted an interim report last month. Mendes said this report would be further updated and considered by the council at its regular meeting on January 9. Archie would then be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations, he said.

Archie has dismissed claims that he discussed with his fellow judges hiring a private security firm to provide personal security for them or that he recommended convicted fraudster Dillian Johnson for state housing.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said nothing has reached the threshold to trigger Section 137 and begin proceedings against Archie.