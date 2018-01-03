JSC meets Friday

Parliament resumes its activities tomorrow with the first joint select committee (JSC) meeting for the year. The Human Rights, Equality and Diversity JSC will hold a public hearing at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on issues related to single fathers. This JSC is chaired by Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Other members include Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and Independent Senator Dr Dhanayshar Mahabir. Newsday understands that the Public Accounts Committee, National Security JSC and the Foreign Affairs JSC are scheduled to hold meetings next Wednesday. The House of Representatives and Senate have been adjourned to dates to be fixed. The Electoral College, which comprises all members of the House and Senate, will sit on January 19 to elect a President of the Republic.