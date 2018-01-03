Grieving family: Brandon was a loner

FIRST FOR 2018: Brandon Khan, aka “Chinee”, TT’s first murder victim for this year.

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

While celebrating the new year with his family and friends, 25-year-old Brandon Khan was shot in Enterprise at the corner of Reuben Lane and Goodwill Road. While Khan was thought to be a member of the Unruly Isis gang, in an interview with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, relatives denied that.

“If you going to see Brandon, you going to see him alone,” said his uncle Jameel Khan. While Khan was known to have been involved in a few altercations, it was said he was always a loner. His uncle said the party was more of a community get-together by the local parlour, where two men, unknown in the community, were standing by a car, talking to each other. When Khan’s back was turned while he was talking to his cousins, the two strangers began shooting.

Khan’s uncle said Khan’s cousin, 20-year-old Randy Mahaboud, was also shot. There were reports that Mahaboud had died in hospital, but his relatives dismissed this, saying, “Randy is not dead, he is in critical condition.” In addition to Mahaboud, Khan’s three-week pregnant wife was shot in the leg and is also in hospital. Khan’s grieving uncle said, “I will miss he mouth the most. He was a fun, kind-hearted person.”