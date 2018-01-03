Just In
117 deaths in 2017...Lowest road fatalities in 22 years Relatives struggling to cope Three more dead...murder toll now 11 Trini murdered in St Lucia Tales of woe at scenic Maracas Bay, sea water to flush toilets
follow us
N Touch
Thursday 4 January 2018
Features

El Luengo community centre gets upgrade

This little boy is flanked by Mary Reyes, president of the El Luengo Community Council, from left, Catherine Noreiga, vice president of the council and Cindyann Currency, Digicel Foundation’s operations manager

The Maracas St. Joseph El Luengo Community Council’s dream of creating a learning environment conducive to educational strengthening for its youth is becoming a reality with a grant from the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) which funds community initiatives.

Mary Reyes, president of the El Luengo Community Council helps a boy on the computer.

The funding was used to purchase furniture and equipment such as chairs, desks, white boards, books as well as computers to outfit a lab. El Luengo residents volunteered their time building the computer lab, constructing a bookcase, painting, setting up the computers and installing additional security features at the community centre.

This boy tries out one of the new computers at the El Luengo community centre.

Computer literacy classes will be conducted at the community centre and the group plans to use a blended approach to learning, with the hopes of reducing school drop outs and encourage more parental involvement. The space will be utilised in other income-generating initiatives, to off-set the cost of running the community centre.

 

Comments

Reply to this story

Features