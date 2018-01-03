Cumberbatch’s funeral at All Saints

The funeral of the late cricket umpire Cylde Cumberbatch will be held at 10am tomorrow at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Port of Spain.

Cumberbatch, 81, died at 2.40 am on Saturday at the Port of Spain General Hospital. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of feeling unwell at his home in Petit Valley on Friday night.

Cumberbatch stood in 12 Test matches from 1981 to 1995 and officiated in 26 One-Day Internationals (1984-1997). He is viewed as a pioneer among regional umpires and served as the Chairman of the West Indies Umpires Training and Examination Committee before stepping down last year.