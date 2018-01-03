Bishops Fete moves to new venue

Bishop’s fete, Cocktails, Denim and Diamonds, will be held at Estate 101.

ANGELA PIDDUCK

This year the annual all-inclusive Bishop’s Fete will leave behind the traditional school grounds and move to a more spacious venue. On January 13 patrons of the 22nd edition of the fete, Cocktails, Denim and Diamonds, will party the night away at Estate 101, Upper Saddle Road in Maraval, from 5 pm to midnight.

Proceeds will be directed to restorative maintenance and repair works and to providing resources for the students of Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain (St Hilary’s).

Estate 101 will provide the ideal setting for the fete as Hilarians celebrate St Hilary’s Day at the same time. Hilary is the patron saint after whom the school was named. Through the years, the Old Hilarians’ Fete Committee has maintained a one-of-a-kind experience which it promises will continue despite the change of venue.There will be live performances by Dil E Nadan and surprise bands and guest artistes, while DJs Alicia D Duchess and King International will keep the party pumping. The popular Wine Bar will be well-stocked with premium drinks, along with traditional and exotic cuisine.

Online tickets are also available at https://www.ticketgateway.com/.

For more information call 285-9199, 681-2531, 268-9556, 344-2334 or email bishopsfete@gmail.com.