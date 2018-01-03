Beginning the new year in tears

KRISTI-MARIE MADRAY

The families of murder victims 29-year-old Nikkita Bascombe and 20-year-old Miguel Simmons are grieving the loss of their loved ones. For the new year, Bascombe decided to visit his family in Quarry Drive, Champs Fleurs and on returning to his home not far away, Bascombe was shot several times. His body was found near his car.

In an interview yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Bascombe’s sister said, “He wasn’t perfect.” Police have found no motive for his death so far. His weeping sister continued, “He didn’t party. But he was a jovial person and he liked to make people laugh.” Simmons was killed at his home in Barataria. The murderer or murderers cut the chain on the gate of his home and shot him through the window while he was asleep on the couch. His father believed the gunshots were fireworks, and Simmons’ body was found four hours later.

Also speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, his mother, Sherma Simmons, said, “I wouldn’t say he was involved in anything. But he had friends, and friends sometimes lead you astray. “He was active and happy. His murder was something gruesome.” The murder toll for the new year stands at seven.