3 held after shootout

A car chase and exchange of gunfire involving police in Point Fortin over the weekend, ended with the arrest of three men and seizure of a pistol and ammunition.

Cpl Naresh Bajan and PCs Arnold Maharaj and Adel Clarke were on mobile patrol in the area around 2.30 pm on Saturday when they saw a silver Nissan B14 with four male occupants, driving fast along the Guapo-Cap-de-Ville Main Road.

They followed the car. The man in the front passenger seat opened fire on the police, who returned fire.

The other car veered off the road and crashed, the gunman got out and ran off.

The police chased and shot at him but he escaped.

Police searched the car and found a pistol and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

Three men – including a 27-year-old taxi driver from Techier Village, Point Fortin; a 22-year-old and a 25-year-old, both fabricators from Diego Martin – were arrested. Police are searching for the fourth suspect.